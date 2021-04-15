Civic bodies to run sanitisation drives during weekend curfew

All three city municipal corporations will conduct sanitisation drives in their areas during the weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the national capital, the Delhi BJP chief said on Thursday.

The mayors of all three civic bodies held a joint press conference, where Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta was also present.

Gupta said the coronavirus cases are continuously increasing in Delhi and in this pandemic, all three municipal corporations are standing with the public. All three corporation will conduct campaigns for sanitisation in their areas during the weekend curfew.

Sanitation work will be done in various markets, streets and wards, he added.

He said special arrangements have been made by the corporation also to lift bio-medical wastes in the areas where citizens are under home isolation so that they do not face any inconvenience.

Gupta said there are 130 corona vaccination centres under the jurisdiction of the three municipal corporations and they will be extended in the coming days so that the inoculation campaign can be expedited further. He said doctors of the corporation hospitals will provide counselling to the citizens during home isolation.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said because of the increasing cases of Covid-19, a high-level meeting was held to chalk out a plan for sanitisation drive and take other anti-Covid measures.

He said a letter has also been written to the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in this connection.

Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, and 112 fatalities from the coronavirus infection, even as the positivity rate spiralled to over 20 per cent, according to data released by the city health department.

