MP to get 450 MT of oxygen soon for COVID-19 patients: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh would get 450 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from other states shortly for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.The new stock of medical-grade oxygen, whose demand has shot up due to the rising coronavirus cases, is being arranged after talking to the Centre, he said.I had requested Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-04-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 00:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh would get 450 metric tonnes of medical oxygen from other states shortly for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

The new stock of medical-grade oxygen, whose demand has shot up due to the rising coronavirus cases, is being arranged after talking to the Centre, he said.

''I had requested Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for oxygen supply to Madhya Pradesh. A consensus has been reached for supply of 450 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen from Bhilai, Devri (Chhattisgarh) and Rourkela (Odisha) to the state shortly,” Chouhan told reporters here.

“I am thankful to them,” he added.

The chief minister said the private sector is being roped in to transport the life-saving gas in the state, which has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

''Transportation of oxygen is being done on a war footing,'' the CM said, adding the support of the private sector, too, is being taken.

He said continuous efforts are being made to procure Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in treatment of COVID-19 cases.

''We got 10,000 (vials of the medicine) by Wednesday night. Private hospitals are shipping the injections from their sources. The state government has placed an order of 50,000 injections,'' he added. Chouhan said he has spoken to three pharma companies over supply of Remdesivir and they have given a positive response.

The CM said the number of hospital beds is being increased to accommodate new coronavirus patients. PTI LAL RSY

