Left Menu

Britain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing -health ministry

The spokeswoman said regional models were based on too small a sample size to draw conclusions, adding "there are no plans to halt the universal programme". Britain reported 2,672 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,491 on Wednesday but taking the fall over the last seven days to almost 7% compared with a week earlier.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:46 IST
Britain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing -health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's health ministry said on Thursday there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing, after the Guardian newspaper reported the programme may be scaled back in England because of concerns about false positives.

"With around one in three people not showing symptoms of COVID-19, regular, rapid testing is an essential tool to control the spread of the virus as restrictions ease by picking up cases that would not otherwise have been detected," a ministry spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "Rapid testing detects cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately, and figures show that for every 1,000 lateral flow tests carried out, there is fewer than one false positive result."

Citing leaked emails, the Guardian reported on Thursday that senior officials were considering scaling back the widespread testing of people without symptoms, due to worries about a growing number of false positives in places where COVID-19 rates are low, such as London. The spokeswoman said regional models were based on too small a sample size to draw conclusions, adding "there are no plans to halt the universal programme".

Britain reported 2,672 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,491 on Wednesday but taking the fall over the last seven days to almost 7% compared with a week earlier. A total of 32.44 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by April 14 and 8.51 million people had received a second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a stabilization of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination ...

Capitol Police leadership held back some equipment during riot-official

Police officers defending the U.S. Capitol against an attack by Donald Trumps supporters might have quelled the violence sooner had their leadership not blocked them from using weapons like sting-ball grenades, a watchdog testified on Thurs...

Britain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing -health ministry

Britains health ministry said on Thursday there were no plans to halt rapid coronavirus testing, after the Guardian newspaper reported the programme may be scaled back in England because of concerns about false positives.With around one in ...

Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says

Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war in Ethiopias Tigray region, where girls as young as 8 are being targeted and some women have reported being gang-raped over several days, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday.He told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021