Left Menu

Study reveals genetic link between depression and anxiety

New Australian research, led by QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, has identified 509 genes that influence both depression and anxiety - confirming a genetic relationship between the mental health conditions.

ANI | Queensland | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:51 IST
Study reveals genetic link between depression and anxiety
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Australian research, led by QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, has identified 509 genes that influence both depression and anxiety - confirming a genetic relationship between the mental health conditions. The study findings have been published overnight in the prestigious journal Nature Human Behaviour, and are the first to identify so many genes that are shared between depression and anxiety.

The senior researcher and head of QIMR Berghofer's Translational Neurogenomics Group, Professor Eske Derks, said that depression and anxiety are the two most prevalent psychiatric disorders in the world and often co-occur together in the same person. "Not a lot has been known, until now, about the genetic causes of why people may suffer from depression and anxiety. Both disorders are highly comorbid conditions, with about three-quarters of people with an anxiety disorder also exhibiting symptoms of major depressive disorder," Professor Derks said.

"We identified 674 genes associated with either depression or anxiety - and importantly about three-quarters of those genes were shared," Professor Derks said. "The better our understanding of the genetic basis of these psychiatric conditions, the more likely we are to be able to treat them," he added.

Lead researcher from QIMR Berghofer's Translational Neurogenomics Group Jackson Thorp said that they examined the genetic relationship between 28 individual symptoms related to depression and anxiety to understand how they overlapped. "These kinds of complex disorders are influenced by large numbers of genes, with each having a small individual effect, which is why we needed a very large sample size to get a clear picture of the genetic influences on these disorders," Thorp said.

"While many genes are shared between anxiety and depression, we also found genes that are specific to each disorder," he added. Thorp said that some of the genes that are unique to depression were linked to higher levels of the fat triglyceride in the blood - a condition called hypertriglyceridemia.

"The link between those depression-specific genes and hypertriglyceridemia suggests there may be a metabolic component of depression that is not as strong in anxiety," Thorp said. "Conversely, our results showed that some of the genes specific to anxiety were related to blood pressure, which is consistent with previous research that has shown a link between the disorder and hypertension."

In an extension of the study, the researchers then explored in what regions of the human genome the genes were located to identify regions that had not previously been linked to the disorders. "Our research identified 71 regions that were not previously associated with anxiety, which is a significant increase from the six regions that had been identified for the disorder before," Thorp said.

"We also identified 29 new regions associated with depression." Professor Derks said the researchers hoped to expand their study to find even more genomic regions that are yet to be identified as genetic causal risk factors of these two disorders and other psychiatric illnesses.

The research findings can be accessed on the Nature Human Behaviour website. The study was primarily funded by QIMR Berghofer and Mr Thorp's scholarship by The University of Queensland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quess Corp acquires residual 30% stake in Conneqt for Rs 208 crore

Bengaluru-headquartered business services provider Quess Corp announced on Fridaythe acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd Conneqt for Rs 208 crore, pursuant to the Put Option notice by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.With t...

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary prec...

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, seco...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says March PLF Dropped By 28 Percentage Points To 21.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd MARCH CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 8.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.4 IN MARCH, PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 28 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 21.2 IN MARCH AIRLINE CARRIED 83,329 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021