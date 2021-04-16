Left Menu

Sweden eases restrictions on people who have had COVID vaccination

Sweden will ease restrictions on those, mostly elderly, citizens who have had at least one vaccination shot against COVID-19, the Public Health Agency said on Friday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:19 IST
Sweden eases restrictions on people who have had COVID vaccination
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden will ease restrictions on those, mostly elderly, citizens who have had at least one vaccination shot against COVID-19, the Public Health Agency said on Friday. Around one-fifth of Swedes have been vaccinated, including almost all those living in care homes for the elderly, and vaccinations are gradually being expanded to people in their 60s.

Authorities said that three weeks after their first shot, people could meet others from outside their socially distanced bubble - even indoors - and that communal activity in care homes for the elderly could resume. Pensioners that have been vaccinated can also go to the shops again. "Now it is okay for a vaccinated grandmother to hug her grandchildren," Public Health Agency chief Johan Carlson told reporters.

However, he stressed the changes were "a small easing" of restrictions and that even those who had been vaccinated would still not be able to live their lives as normal by meeting in large groups or by ceasing to work from home when possible. With the rate of new COVID-19 infections the second-highest in Europe after San Marino, authorities said it was not the time to ease restrictions for other groups.

"So far, not enough people have been vaccinated so that it makes a difference to the pressure on the health system or on the spread of the infection in general," Health Minister Lena Hallengren said. Around 2.2 million of Sweden's 10.4 million population have received at least one dose of vaccine. But the program has been hit by delays, mostly due to problems with vaccine supply and worries over potential side effects from shots from Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The country's vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom said Sweden was among several European countries negotiating with Russia over purchasing its Sputnik vaccine. "The ambition on the part of several EU countries is to have a contract in place when - or if - the vaccine is approved," Bergstrom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tips for Video Conferencing like a Professional on Microsoft Teams

With the pandemic gripping the world, organizations are shifting to a work-from-home model and video conferencing is an integral part of that remote-work-from-home model. With the assistance of video conferencing, team members, sitting at d...

PM took detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states: Officials.

PM took detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states Officials....

Indian Army turns flags 'blue' from 'red' for people-friendly look in Kashmir

By Ajit K Dubey In an effort to make the Indian Army cantonments and military convoys more population friendly, the Indian Army has now changed the red flags on its convoys to blue colour.Speaking to ANI, Lieutenant Colonel Q Khan said, the...

PM Narendra Modi takes comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in country.

PM Narendra Modi takes comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021