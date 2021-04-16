Left Menu

WHO chief says COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:49 IST
WHO chief says COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of new COVID-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing focused on Papua New Guinea and the western Pacific region.

He said he was very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic in Papua New Guinea, and it was vital the country received more COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Post-Merkel paralysis: Why Germany's conservatives can't decide on a successor

Germanys ruling conservative bloc is struggling to settle on a candidate to run for chancellor in a federal election in September when Angela Merkel will step down after 16 years in power. Pressure is mounting on the conservatives to agree ...

Tips for Video Conferencing like a Professional on Microsoft Teams

With the pandemic gripping the world, organizations are shifting to a work-from-home model and video conferencing is an integral part of that remote-work-from-home model. With the assistance of video conferencing, team members, sitting at d...

PM took detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states: Officials.

PM took detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states Officials....

Indian Army turns flags 'blue' from 'red' for people-friendly look in Kashmir

By Ajit K Dubey In an effort to make the Indian Army cantonments and military convoys more population friendly, the Indian Army has now changed the red flags on its convoys to blue colour.Speaking to ANI, Lieutenant Colonel Q Khan said, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021