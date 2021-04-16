Embarrassment for BMC as Jaslok Hospital says it will treat non-COVID patients as well

Left Menu

The Mumbai civic bodys plan to convert the Jaslok Hospital here into a dedicated facility for coronavirus patients seems to have hit a roadblock with the hospital saying that it would continue to treat other critically ill non-COVID patients as well.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC had on Wednesday issued a circular, in which it had said that the Jaslok Hospital will no longer admit non-COVID-19 patients and added that instructions to this effect had been issued to the hospitals management.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:52 IST
The Mumbai civic body's plan to convert the Jaslok Hospital here into a dedicated facility for coronavirus patients seems to have hit a roadblock with the hospital saying that it would continue to treat other critically ill non-COVID patients as well.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Wednesday issued a circular, in which it had said that the Jaslok Hospital will no longer admit non-COVID-19 patients and added that instructions to this effect had been issued to the hospital's management. It had taken this decision in view of the spike in infection cases in the city.

However, the hospital issued a statement late night on Thursday, saying that it has increased the number of beds for coronavirus patients, but it would continue to treat other critically-ill patients also. “Keeping in view the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai has increased the number of beds allotted to the COVID-19 patients from 58 to 150 to support the current crisis. But we continue our efforts in treating other critically-ill chronic patients and (conducting) procedures,” it said in the statement. ''We understand the importance of addressing the health needs of all patients, while emphasizing and sustaining our fight against COVID-19. Together, we stand by the Government in this fight against the second wave of COVID-19,'' the hospital said. The civic body had earlier said that it had directed the Jaslok Hospital to discharge all stable patients, admitted in its non-COVID-19 wards, who do not require tertiary care. The hospital had also been asked to transfer the non-COVID-19 patients requiring tertiary care to nearby facilities within 48 hours, the BMC had added.

