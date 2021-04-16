Maha: Raigad records 1,243 COVID-19 cases; 14 fatalities

As many as 1,243 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 14 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Friday.

With the latest cases reported on Thursday, the tally of infections in the district has reached 86,467, of which 75,433 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Panvel taluka alone recorded 727 infections, followed by Alibaug taluka with 147, Khalapur with 60 and Karjat with 45, he said.

Among the 14 fatalities reported on Thursday, five were from the Panvel Municipal Corporation limits, three from Sudhagad, two from Karjat and one each from Pen, Murud, Tala and Mahad talukas, the official said.

A total of 4,69,296 swab samples have been tested in the district so far, he added.

