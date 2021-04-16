Left Menu

Poland sees 'light at end of tunnel' as cases expected to fall

Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in the coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in its hospitals too, its health minister said on Friday. The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported a high of around 35,000 cases a day at the start of April.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:22 IST
Poland sees 'light at end of tunnel' as cases expected to fall
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in the coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in its hospitals too, its health minister said on Friday.

The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported a high of around 35,000 cases a day at the start of April. It has also reported new record highs in coronavirus-related deaths with the health service being stretched to its limits by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poland reported 17,847 new coronavirus cases on Friday compared to 28,487 a week ago and 21,130 on Thursday. "The trend seems absolutely downward... Also in hospitals, we seem to have passed the peak," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told public radio.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki added on Friday that Poland could achieve herd immunity by the end of the second quarter thanks to a speeded-up vaccine roll-out. But a spokesman for the Health Ministry warned that there was no space to loosen restrictions and the situation remained very dire.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel that could suggest that we are slowly exiting the pandemic's third wave, but we have to maintain our discipline," spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told a news conference on Friday. Doctors have complained that they do not have enough staff as the third wave has piled pressure on intensive care units in recent weeks.

"The country was unprepared for this scale of an epidemic... There are no beds, no personnel, simply no reserves," said professor Krzysztof Simon, a regional epidemiology consultant from Lower Silesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP demands account of money collected in Punjab CM COVID Relief Fund

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh give an account of the money collected in the Punjab CM Covid Relief Fund.AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann also sought details of where the funds had bee...

WRAPUP 3-Opponents of Myanmar coup form unity government, aim for 'federal democracy'

Opponents of Myanmars junta announced a National Unity Government on Friday including ousted members of parliament and leaders of anti-coup protests and ethnic minorities, saying their aim was to end military rule and restore democracy.Myan...

Foden's ''Are you ready'' post to Mbappe on Twitter backfires

A post on Twitter between high-profile soccer players after a Champions League game has backfired, highlighting the perils of sports stars handing over control of their social media accounts to third parties.After scoring the goal that seal...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

Erode TN, Apr 16 PTI A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021