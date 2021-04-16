Left Menu

Be careful: Forest officer to friends in message before dying of Covid

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:26 IST
Be careful: Forest officer to friends in message before dying of Covid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"Don't be careless about Covid," a forest officer wrote to his friends in a poignant farewell message before leaving the "lap of Mother Earth" from a Lucknow hospital.

Yashwant Singh, the divisional forest officer (DFO) at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, tested positive for coronavirus on April 2 and was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital.

He died there Thursday, Bahraich Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh said.

The officer sent a WhatsApp message to his friends from his hospital bed, telling them about his imminent death which took place three days later.

''After spending 55 and a half years in the lap of Mother Earth, I am leaving for my last journey. Don't be careless about Covid. My blessings remain with everyone. Yashwant," he wrote in Hindi.

Singh was cremated in Lucknow, where his family lives, amid the COVID-19 protocol that restricts the number of people at the funeral. He had taken provisional charge of his new post six months back.

The officer is survived by his wife, an engineer son, and a daughter who is an MBBS intern, according to Dabeer Hasan, a project officer with wildlife NGO WWF.

Manish Singh sent Yashwant Singh's message to Hasan just before the colleague's death.

There were 812 active COVID-19 cases in Bahraich city on Thursday. Seventy-nine people have died there so far due to the infection, Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Mohan Shrivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

25-year-old man, his 3 associates held for duping people by promising them govt jobs

A 25-year-old man and his three associates have been arrested for allegedly duping people by promising them government jobs, police said on Friday.The main accused has been identified as Rahul Srivastava, they said. Srivastava arranged data...

Seville could be alternative to Bilbao to host Euro 2020

The Spanish soccer federation has offered Seville as an alternative host city for the European Championship if UEFA rules out using Bilbao as planned.The federation confirmed local media reports to The Associated Press on Friday that it has...

Asian Wrestling C'Ship: Vinesh clinches maiden gold

Dominating the proceedings in a depleted field, Olympic-bound star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her maiden Asian Championship gold medal after she pinned her rival in the summit clash here on Friday.There was no stopping Vinesh in the ...

Light rainfall brings mercury down in Delhi

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain showers on Friday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite to the people of the national capital from the scorching heat. The light rains were accompanied by a dust storm at around 4 pm. A hailstorm is als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021