Sweden registers 7,658 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths on Friday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,658 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 27 new deaths, taking the total to 13,788. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

