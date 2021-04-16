Sec 144 Cr PC in Shillong on Sundays to check spread of COVID-19

The Meghalaya government on Friday clamped Section 144 Cr PC in the capital town of Shillong prohibiting opening of markets and vendor businesses on Sundays in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the north eastern state, officials said.

East Khasi Hills district magistrate Isawanda Laloo issued the orders which also prohibited roadside vendors of the town from operating on Sundays.

The officials said these places attract sizeable crowds at a single point and run the risk of spread of coronavirus. An inspection of these places found that COVID-19 protocol are not followed properly.

The prohibition, however, exempts pharmacies and medical stores.

Non-compliance of the standard operating procedures will attract penalties as per law, the district magistrate said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has reported 360 of the 457 active cases in Meghalaya. It reported the maximum number of cases in the past one year with 8,666 people having contracted the disease till Thursday, according to Health Services director Aman War.

War said 125 of the total 151 deaths were reported from the district.

