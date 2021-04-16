Left Menu

Food prices soar in West Africa amid conflicts and COVID, WFP says

More than 31 million people are expected to become food insecure between June and August, raising the risk of a health emergency as the region contends with conflicts and COVID-19, the U.N. organization said in a statement. "Soaring prices are pushing a basic meal beyond the reach of millions of poor families who were already struggling to get by," said Chris Nikoi, WFP's Regional Director for West Africa.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:22 IST
Food prices soar in West Africa amid conflicts and COVID, WFP says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP)

Food prices in West Africa have jumped more than 30% since last year to their highest levels in nearly a decade due to coronavirus lockdowns and a decline in cereal production, the World Food Programme (WFP) said Friday. More than 31 million people are expected to become food insecure between June and August, raising the risk of a health emergency as the region contends with conflicts and COVID-19, the U.N. organization said in a statement.

"Soaring prices are pushing a basic meal beyond the reach of millions of poor families who were already struggling to get by," said Chris Nikoi, WFP's Regional Director for West Africa. Across the region, prices of local staples such as rice are nearly 40% higher than five-year averages and in some countries, staples cost more than double their average price, WFP said.

Attacks by Islamist militants have escalated in the Sahel region, an arid belt to the south of the Sahara Desert, driving people off farmland in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and cutting access to supplies. WFP said almost 6.5 million people in those countries faced crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity in coming months.

The Sahel region alone accounts for approximately half of the 10 million children under five in West Africa who are acutely malnourished in West Africa, WFP said. About 800,000 of the nearly 2.7 million people WFP has identified as being at risk of famine are in Nigeria's arid northeastern states, where millions have been displaced by the long-running Boko Haram insurgency.

Up to 65,000 people in Nigeria's northeast are currently on the run after an attack by armed groups on Wednesday killed at least eight people and injured a dozen more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the countrys nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.We are producing about nine grams of 60 enriched uranium an hour, Ali Akba...

Adventure sports institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a water sports and adventure institute on the bank of the Tehri lake here on Friday.Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the institute will be run by the I...

Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne approaching peak form in home stretch - Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is approaching optimum fitness during a crucial stage of the season with the club fighting on four different fronts, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. The Belgian midfielder, who has extended h...

In London's East End, adoration and expletives for the royal family

In Londons East End, there was both adoration for the monarchy and sharp criticism of some members of Britains royal family on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, who died a week ago after seven decades of service to his wife Queen Eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021