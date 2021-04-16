Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:34 IST
AP reports 6,096 COVID-19 cases, highest since October 6
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The rapid surge in fresh cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh continued as 6,096 were reported in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, a new high after October 6, while the state also saw 20 more fatalities, the highest in a day in about six months.

The number of active Covid-19 cases shot up to 35,592, another six-month high.

From 1,271 on April 1,the fresh daily cases in the second Covid-19 wave saw a steep ascent to 6,096 in the state now.

The (fresh) infection positivity rate that was four per cent at the beginning of this month, swelled to about 15 per cent in the first fortnight, government data revealed.

The overall positivity rate also increased to 6.08 per cent, against the national average of 5.42 per cent, after over 1.56 crore tests were completed at the rate of 2.92 lakh per million population.

The gross COVID-19 positives has now risen to 9,48,231.

In 24 hours, the state also saw 2,194 recoveries, taking the total to 9,05,266.

The overall recovery rate that once touched 99 per cent, has now dipped to 95.8 per cent, as per government data.

The case fatality rate in the state slid to 0.78 per cent.

Data showed that 62 per cent of the fresh cases were being reported in the urban areas, particularly affecting the middle and above classes of the society.

Urban areas were also accounting for 56 per cent of the fresh fatalities.

A weekly analysis of the pandemic spread in the state revealed that 99.7 per cent of the cases were reported from existing containment clusters and only 0.3 per cent from outside.

In 99.7 per cent of the cases, the source of the infection has been identified.

All the COVID-19 fatalities were reported from the existing clusters only, the analysis said.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 1,024 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest in a day in a district in more than six months, and five fatalities.

Temple town Tirupati alone added 339 new cases, making it the single largest coronavirus hotspot in Andhra Pradesh.

Chittoors cumulative positives crossed 98,000 and the overall toll touched 909.

After 90,695 total recoveries, it has 6,428 active cases, the highest in the state now.

In the first 16 days, Chittoor district added a sum of 8,231 new cases and 42 deaths, making it the state topper.

Srikakulam district crossed the 50,000 total cases mark and reached 50,214 as it added 534 afresh in a day.

Of the 13 districts in AP, only Vizianagaram remains below the 50,000 mark.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district registered 750, Guntur 735, Kurnool 550, Prakasam 491, Visakhapatnam 489, SPS Nellore 354, Anantapuramu 313, Vizianagaram 299, Krishna 246 and Kadapa 243 new cases.

West Godavari district, the native of Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), continues to report relatively lesser cases, adding only 68 in a day, though in the overall tally it stands third in the state with close to 95,000 positives.

In 24 hours, Krishna reported three, Anantapuramu, Kadapa, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam two fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, the health department bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

