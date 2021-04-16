COVID: Nine more fatalities, 842 new cases in Himachap Pradesh

Shimla, Apr 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded nine more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll to 1,155, while 842 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 74,195, an official said.

The active cases in the state climbed to 7,711, the official said.

Special Health Secretary, Nipun Jindal, said three people each died in Shimla and Hamirpur and one each in Sirmaur, Mandi and Una districts. Meanwhile, 483 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

