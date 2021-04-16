Four die of Covid, 362 infected in Muzaffarnagar

A total of 362 people, including four Muzaffarnagar jail inmates, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday while four others died of it in the district, an official said.

With the discovery of new patients, the total number of cases in the district rose to 11,101, while the death toll reached 132, Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Officer, Dr M S faujdar said.

He said 87 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured patients to 9,171.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)