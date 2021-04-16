Left Menu

Second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days: Expert's advisory

The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days and such waves will keep coming till 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, according to an advisory prepared by an expert for Southeast Delhi Police.Aimed at creating awareness among police personnel, the advisory by Dr. Neeraj Kaushik said the new mutated virus has potential to skip immunity and even vaccine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:13 IST
Second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days: Expert's advisory

The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days and such waves will keep coming till 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, according to an advisory prepared by an expert for Southeast Delhi Police.

Aimed at creating awareness among police personnel, the advisory by Dr. Neeraj Kaushik said the new mutated virus has potential to skip immunity and even vaccine. ''This is the reason for re-infection and cases among vaccinated people.'' This mutated virus is so infectious that if one member is affected, the whole family gets infected. It is preying on children too, Dr Kaushik said in the document. He said that routine RT-PCR tests may not detect the mutated virus. However, loss of smell is a very strong indicator that a person is corona positive.

''The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days. Such waves will keep coming until we attain 70 percent vaccination and herd community. So, do not lower your guard, especially mask,'' the advisory read.

It said surface transmission of virus is no more a threat now as per the recent trends. Hence, not much emphasis on surface disinfection is needed.

The doctor told police personnel that the chance of getting infected becomes very high ''when you come in contact with the positive person for more than 15 minutes''.

People with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease etc. must take extra precaution, he said.

Dr Kaushik advised police personnel to avoid over exercise and junk food.

''Go for nutritious foods including juice, coconut water. Dalia in meals,'' he said.

He also suggested the personnel change their ''careless mindset and attitude and learn to wear masks professionally''.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Kaushik has been working with the district police since the pandemic began. He has conducted several various campaigns and prescribed medicines for our staff, Meena said, adding suggestions by him will help us understand and deal with the second wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a stateunion territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.NORTHERN REGION StateUT Confirmed Active Discharged Deaths -------...

COVID: 51 more deaths, 3,915 new cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 7,772 on Friday with 51 more fatalities, while 3,915 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,90,707, a medical bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases rose to 30,745 from 30,033 on T...

Gym owners unhappy due to COVID-19 shutdown in Delhi

By Aashique Hussain Following the latest COVID-19 curbs announced by the Delhi government forcing gyms to remain shut until further orders, gym owners are asking for a fresh set of guidelines that allow them to work.JK Fitness gym owner Jat...

If feasible return to native places: JNU advises hostel residents amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Friday advised its hostel residents that if feasible, they return to their native places.Delhi on Friday recorded its biggest single-day jum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021