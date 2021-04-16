COVID: 51 more deaths, 3,915 new cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 7,772 on Friday with 51 more fatalities, while 3,915 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,90,707, a medical bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases rose to 30,745 from 30,033 on Thursday, it said.

Of the new fatalities, seven people died in Amritsar, six in Ludhiana, five in Sangrur and four in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana recorded 598 infections, the maximum in the state, followed by 560 in Mohali, 412 in Amritsar and 405 in Jalandhar.

A total of 3,129 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 2,52,190, as per bulletin.

There are 43 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 386 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 65,17,986 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, the Mohali district administration in Punjab on Friday announced imposition of further curbs by restricting gatherings at marriages and funerals to 20, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, 50 people were allowed indoors and 100 outdoors, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan directed officials to impound cars or vehicles plying between 9 pm to 5 during curfew hours. Special 'nakas' will be set up around containment zones to maintain strict vigil of unauthorized movement, he said.

Police and revenue officials would conduct surprise checks in markets and crowded areas to issue challans to offenders, he said. They would also conduct joint inspections of marriage halls wherein not only the guests found violating safety protocols would be penalised but action would also be taken against the owner of the marriage halls for failing to ensure compliance of the guidelines inside their premises. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 481 cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the infection count to 32,878, a medical bulletin here said.

The city's previous biggest jump was 449 in September last year.

The death of a 53-year-old-man took the toll to 408, it said.

The number of active cases presently stands at 3,423, as per bulletin.

A total of 428 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 29,047, as per bulletin.

A total of 3,55,840 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,21,895 have tested negative while reports of 72 samples were awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)