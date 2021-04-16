Left Menu

As COVID-19 cases rise, Chhattisgarh to add ICU, oxygen beds

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said efforts were on to add more ICU and medical oxygen-equipped beds in the state in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the last one month.He said the government is targeting to more than double the number of oxygen beds.The rising coronavirus cases have fuelled demand for oxygen and ICU beds in Chhattisgarh, one of the worst COVID-19-hit states in the country.To tackle the situation, arrangements were being made both in government and private sectors to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:41 IST
As COVID-19 cases rise, Chhattisgarh to add ICU, oxygen beds

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said efforts were on to add more ICU and medical oxygen-equipped beds in the state in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the last one month.

He said the government is targeting to more than double the number of oxygen beds.

The rising coronavirus cases have fuelled demand for oxygen and ICU beds in Chhattisgarh, one of the worst COVID-19-hit states in the country.

''To tackle the situation, arrangements were being made both in government and private sectors to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. We have a target to increase the number of oxygen beds to 13,000 from around 6,000 now and work in this direction was underway,'' Singh Deo said.

As on March 20, the number of beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients was 2,035 which has been increased to 6,912. Similarly, 1,836 ICU beds and 510 ventilators are now available in private hospitals, up from 477 and 166, respectively, till March 20, he said.

The state government has already asked private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

Out of 5,512 beds in private hospitals of Raipur district, 3,531 are reserved for COVID-19 patients, while 972 out of 1,532 beds are earmarked for them in Durg district and 285 of 355 in Bilaspur, officials said. Expressing concerns over a shortage of ICU beds, the health minister said, “We have 1,200 ICU beds in both government and private hospitals. A proposal has been sent to the state government to arrange 1,000 more. '' “At present, the state has 800 ventilators and in view of a spike in cases, we have sought more such machines from the Centre,'' he added.

The state government, in a letter to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, has sought 285 ventilators at the earliest.

On reports about a shortage of medical-grade oxygen, used in treatment of critical COVID-19 patients, he said, '' We have no dearth of oxygen but there is a shortage of cylinders. Discussion is underway with cylinder manufacturing units to overcome the problem.” Officials said as on April 15, the oxygen production capacity in the state was 386.92 MT on a daily basis, while there is a per day requirement of 110.36 MT of the life-saving gas for providing respiratory support to patients.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing more than 10,000 coronavirus cases daily since the last ten days. PTI TKP RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-'Don't feel sorry for us', says Villa's Mings after online racial abuse

Aston Villas Tyrone Mings became the latest footballer to receive racial abuse on social media and the England defender on Friday urged his followers to fight for change rather than sympathising with him. Mings, 28, posted a screenshot on h...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as Wall St indexes eye weekly gains

The SP 500 and the Dow posted fresh highs on Friday as investors pushed the benchmark indexes toward weekly gains on the back of strong economic data, falling Treasury yields and positive earnings from big U.S. banks. Seven of the 11 SP ind...

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beish...

World bank OKs $70 million in COVID-19 financing for El Salvador, Honduras

The World Bank has approved additional financing of 50 million for El Salvador and 20 million for Honduras to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen their health care systems.This financial support will enable affordable a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021