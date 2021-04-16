No shortage of hospital beds, more Remdesivir in 2-3 days: Noida DM

Left Menu

Adequate number of hospital beds are available in Noida and Greater Noida for COVID-19 treatment but patients must not insist on being admitted to particular facilities, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Friday.The shortage of Remdesivir medicine in Gautam Buddh Nagar is also likely to get over in next three to four days, he said, stressing crucial drugs for COVID-19 treatment and oxygen supply are available in the hospitals of the district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:41 IST
Adequate number of hospital beds are available in Noida and Greater Noida for COVID-19 treatment but patients must not insist on being admitted to particular facilities, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Friday.

The shortage of Remdesivir medicine in Gautam Buddh Nagar is also likely to get over in next three to four days, he said, stressing crucial drugs for COVID-19 treatment and oxygen supply are available in the hospitals of the district. His remarks come amid several residents claiming shortage of bed in hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida for COVID-19 patients. They also rued a lack of transparency over availability of beds in hospitals of the district.

DM Suhas L Y said the administration has notified more hospitals, the latest being the Child PGI in Noida Sector 30 which will treat COVID-19 among children. ''This has been done keeping in view that children and youth are also getting infected from the virus in the ongoing second wave of coronavirus,'' he told reporters. ''Number of beds in hospitals is being increased and there is adequate number of beds but people should not insist on being admitted to any particular hospitals. Arrangement has been made for crucial drugs and oxygen also,'' Suhas said.

He said Gautam Buddh Nagar has adequate medical infrastructure at present and there is no need for taking over hotels or banquet halls.

On shortage of Remedesivir, he said, ''Availability of Remdesivir is a challenge and the state government has to some extent made it available. At the local level, tie up has been done with the manufacturer of Remdesivir to make the medicine available at the government hospitals.'' ''The company has also assured that the medicine would be made available in next two-three days and by April 20-21, it would be available in much larger quantity. As of today, the shortage is felt due to more demand than availability but efforts are being made to procure more medicine,'' he added.

The state government is aware of the situation, he said, adding Gautam Buddh Nagar district was provided with 100 vials of Remdiesivir on Wednesday. The district magistrate also stressed the need for people wearing face masks and following COVID-19 protocols.

The state government has increased the penalty amount to Rs 1,000 on people who are found without face masks in public places and Rs 10,000 for repeat offenders, he said.

