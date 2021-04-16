Left Menu

Prakash Javadekar tests positive for COVID-19

A month after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:30 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

A month after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. Javadekar himself confirmed the news on Twitter and requested the people who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

"I have tested COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested," Javadekar said in a tweet. He had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 6 at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

"Received my first shot of COVID-19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The vaccination process is easy and made in India vaccine are fully safe. I appeal to all citizens to get vaccinated as and when they become eligible vaccination is the protection shield" Javadekar had then tweeted. Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and more than 1,100 deaths on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,185 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,74,308. The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743. (ANI)

