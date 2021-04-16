Left Menu

Remdesivir use rampant, pvt hospitals to blame, says Maha minister

Some hospitals were breaking COVID-19 treatment protocol set up by the Maharashtra government task force by administering Remdesivir injections to patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, is reportedly in short supply.The Maharashtra State COVID task force, comprising medical experts, has categorized COVID-19 patients as A, B, C, D and E, the last being those who have severe symptoms and have comborbidities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:40 IST
Remdesivir use rampant, pvt hospitals to blame, says Maha minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some hospitals were breaking COVID-19 treatment protocol set up by the Maharashtra government task force by administering Remdesivir injections to patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of the infection, is reportedly in short supply.

''The Maharashtra State COVID task force, comprising medical experts, has categorized COVID-19 patients as A, B, C, D and E, the last being those who have severe symptoms and have comborbidities. Remdesivir should be administered to only such patients. But I have come to know that it is being given to patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. It is the private hospitals that have increased the demand for Remdesivir,'' he said.

''There should be judicious use of the medicine, but we have observed it is being used rampantly. We have been asking them not to do so, but there are limitations to our appeal as well. The state government has set up flying squads to check its misuse,'' the minister added.

He said the state government had floated a tender for six lakh vials of Remdesivir but received no response, after which the application period was extended by two days and suppliers were informed that the state was willing to pay a higher price.

Tope also said there will be some shortage of the medicine till April 21 as a new batch would come in only at that time.

The minister said the state's wastage of doses during the COVID-19 vaccination drive was merely two per cent while the national average was six per cent. ''At the same time, Maharashtra is at the top in terms of number of people vaccinated so far. We have vaccinated more than one crore people so far. We have set up 4,000 vaccination centres and we have capacity to vaccinate around seven lakh people per day, up from three lakh per day now We need 1.70 crore vaccine vials per month so that we can inoculate the maximum number of people in a short time,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

THree women killed in landslide in Koraput

Three women were killed and another was critically injured in a landslide trigerred by rains Odishas Koraput district Friday, police said.The landslide took place at Podaguda when the women were collecting white soil or limestone for use on...

Castro confirms he is passing Cuban Communist Party leadership to new generation

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the all-powerful Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation that was full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit at its congress that kicked off on Friday.In a speech opening th...

U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-...

Soccer-'Don't feel sorry for us', says Villa's Mings after online racial abuse

Aston Villas Tyrone Mings became the latest footballer to receive racial abuse on social media and the England defender on Friday urged his followers to fight for change rather than sympathising with him. Mings, 28, posted a screenshot on h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021