COVID: Manipur govt imposes night curfew

The Manipur government on Friday imposed a night curfew with immediate effect as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the northeastern state, an official said.

The curfew will come into force from 8 pm to 4 am every day, he said.

The number of infections has increased exponentially in the last fortnight necessitating many states to impose partial lockdown and night curfews to reduce unnecessary movement and intermingling of people, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar.

The order stated that goods vehicles, hospitals, pharmacies, fire services, power supply and all government officials assigned for COVID-19 duties, among others are exempted.

Meanwhile, Manipur reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which pushed the tally in the state to 29,610, the official said.

Seven people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,069, and 376 COVID patients have died so far.

Manipur now has 165 active cases, he said.

A total of 1,02,470 people have been vaccinated in the state, the official added.

