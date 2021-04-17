COVID-19: Pune sees 10,963 cases, 109 deaths, 5,049 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Pune district rose by 10,963 in the last 24 hours to reach 6,96,633, while this period also saw 109 deaths from the infection and 5,049 people getting discharged, an official said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 5,373 are in Pune city, which has a tally of 3,54,797 now, and 2,529 are in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking its count to 1,77,934, he said.

The caseload of the rural and cantonment areas in the district is 1,64,202, the official said.

The toll in the district stands at 11,212.

