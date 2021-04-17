Left Menu

Ontario enters harder lockdown, police get more powers as COVID cases soar

The Canadian province of Ontario expanded and extended a stay at home order on Friday and said police will be given new powers to stop and question people who leave home as expert advisors warned that new cases of COVID-19 will continue to soar, overwhelming hospitals.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-04-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 03:03 IST
Ontario enters harder lockdown, police get more powers as COVID cases soar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Canadian province of Ontario expanded and extended a stay at home order on Friday and said police will be given new powers to stop and question people who leave home as expert advisors warned that new cases of COVID-19 will continue to soar, overwhelming hospitals. Ontario also announced restrictions on non-essential travel from neighbouring provinces starting Monday and said non-essential construction, including building projects at malls, hotels and office towers will shut down as of Saturday to deal with a raging third wave.

"The reality is there are few options left," said Premier Doug Ford. "The difficult truth is, every public health measure we have left comes with a massive cost to people." New projections published by a provincial advisory group on Friday showed new cases rising above 10,000 per day in June if "moderate" public health measures remain in place for six weeks, and vaccination levels remain roughly flat. Ontario, home to 38% of Canada's population, announced a record 4,812 cases on Friday.

Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the advisory panel, said the moderate scenario was equivalent to a stay at home order announced last week. The number of patients in need of intensive care could reach 2,000 in May, up from 695 on Friday, the forecast showed. The dire forecast came as Moderna said it would cut its next delivery to Canada by nearly half to 650,000 doses, and Canada announced a deal to buy 8 million more Pfizer vaccine doses.

In recent weeks Ontario has closed schools, restaurants, limited in-store shopping, and cancelled elective surgeries as a surge of admissions threatened to overwhelm hospitals. HOSPITALS UNDER PRESSURE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government would help hard hit Toronto, the province's capital and the country's largest city. "We're going to do whatever it takes to help," Trudeau told reporters. "Discussions are ongoing about extra healthcare providers, and we are ready to step up."

Trudeau said Canada had agreed to purchase 8 million extra doses of Pfizer's vaccine, including 4 million to be delivered in May, nearly doubling Pfizer's shipments that month. Federal officials had previously said most Canadians should receive a first dose by the end of June. In the north end of Toronto, Sunnybrook Hospital is preparing to open a mobile health unit, effectively a field hospital, for some COVID patients as soon as next week, a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The city's University Health Network (UHN) is installing tents at two emergency rooms to increase space. The number of patients at UHN on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, an artificial lung treatment sometimes used to keep the sickest COVID patients alive, reached 23, including 20 with COVID. The hospital network had previously said it could treat up to 30 patients.

Separately on Friday, Health Canada said it had received an application from Pfizer and BioNTech to expand the use of its vaccine to children 12 years and older, down from 16 years and up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suga says Japan will speak up on rights, but stable relations with China needed

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Japan will say what is needed to be said to China and speak up on human rights, but also stressed the need to establish a stable, constr...

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation at its congress that kicked off on Friday, ending six decades of rule by himself and older brother Fidel. In a speech opening the ...

Conservative U.S. House Republicans to form 'America First' caucus

Conservative House of Representatives Republicans plan to form an America First caucus to promote the policies of ex-President Donald Trump and said on Friday the group would soon release a policy platform. The platform promotes a common re...

Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called Irans enrichment of uranium to 60 purity unhelpful but said he is pleased Tehran is still in indirect talks with Washington about both countries resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021