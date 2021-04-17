Left Menu

Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19, days after receiving vaccine

Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine, nearly ten days after receiving the vaccine. The actor was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjabs anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.Sood had also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on April 10. The actor had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:10 IST
Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19, days after receiving vaccine

Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine, nearly ten days after receiving the vaccine. The actor was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.

Sood had also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on April 10. The 47-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year, said he will continue his work for those in need. ''This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. ''But don't worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I'm always there for you all,'' Sood tweeted. The actor had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7. According to the health ministry on Saturday, a record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649. Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 16,79,740.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin, Sundar, Natarajan condole demise of actor Vivek

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer T Natarajan condoled the demise of Tamil actor Vivek, who passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. He was 59. My heartfelt condolences to the family and ...

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J-K

Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of the Class 11 examination.The latest directive c...

Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected - ministry

Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.The attack at the Bai Hassan oilfield did not...

Mamata Banerjee's day is not complete without abusing me: Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjees day is not complete without abusing me Prime Minister Modi at Gangarampur rally in West Bengal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021