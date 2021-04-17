Left Menu

Sri Lanka mulls restricting foreign arrivals to curb COVID pandemic

Over 925,000 people of the total 21 million population have been vaccinated with the first jab, health officials said.Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked India for its generosity after he received 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine donated by the country under the Neighbourhood First policy in January.The gift from India is in line with Indias continued support to Sri Lanka in fighting the COVID pandemic.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:03 IST
Sri Lanka mulls restricting foreign arrivals to curb COVID pandemic

Sri Lanka may place restrictions on overseas arrivals to limit the spread of coronavirus that has infected over 96,000 people and claimed more than 600 lives in the country, chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said on Saturday.

He said some 15 per cent of the positive cases reported this month have been overseas arrivals.

“We have to review our current policy on arrivals. We see most of the countries are experiencing third and fourth waves, some of them have completely shut overseas travel”, Samaraweera said.

“As we have been successful in tackling the situation locally to control it, we consider taking this move to restrict arrivals,” he said.

Sri Lanka has reported over 96,000 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March last year, with over 92,000 of them having recovered. The number of deaths stands at 615.

The country rolled out its vaccination process at the end of January with the receipt of free gift of India’s Covishield. Over 925,000 people of the total 21 million population have been vaccinated with the first jab, health officials said.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked India for its generosity after he received 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine donated by the country under the ''Neighbourhood First'' policy in January.

The gift from India is in line with India’s continued support to Sri Lanka in fighting the COVID pandemic. Four consignments of medical supplies weighing around 25 tonnes were donated by India, which also organised online experience-sharing programmes for Sri Lankan medical professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen appears for Prince Philip''s funeral procession

Queen Elizabeth II has left the Sovereigns Entrance of Windsor Castle as members of the Royal Family prepare for the procession that will precede the funeral of Prince Philip.The queen, accompanied by a lady-in waiting, wore a mask as she t...

Dog tied to scooter,dragged on road in Kerala;cops register case

In yet another act of cruelty against canines in Kerala, a pet dog was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged along a road at Edakkara in Malappuram district on Saturday.Police have registered a case.A video of the incident has gone viral.The an...

Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Irans nuclear deal with global powers, Tehrans chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as Chinas delegate also reported progress. Abbas Araqchi said aft...

World News Roundup: China says Iran nuclear talk to continue; Modi appeals for low-key Hindu festival amid COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China says Iran nuclear talks to continue, pick up paceTalks aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal will continue and all remaining parties to the accord have agreed to accelerate work o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021