Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu tests positive for COVID-19

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, a doctor at the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor tested positive for the infection during an RT-PCR test and she has been admitted to a hospital here, he said.

''There is nothing to be worried about the governor's health condition. She is stable and has a mild COVID-19 infection. She will be kept under observation for two days,'' a medical practitioner at the hospital said.

It is suspected that Murmu had come in contact with a COVID-infected person on April 9 and 10, sources said.

