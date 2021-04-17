Telangana logs 4,446 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:19 IST
(Eds: Updating with healthofficials quotes) Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI): COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to rise on Saturday with 4,446 fresh infections, the highest-ever in a single day, and 12 deaths.

This pushed the gross to over 3.46 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,809.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 598 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (435) and Rangareddy (326), a bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 16.

The total number of cases stood at 3,46,331 while 1414 patients were cured, taking the total recoveries to 3,11,008.

The State has 33,514 active cases and over 1.26 lakh samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 1.14 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was over 3.11 lakh, the bulletin said.

The fatality rate in the State was 0.52 per cent while it was 1.2 per cent at the national-level.

The recovery rate in the State was 89.8 per cent while it was 87.2 per cent in the country.

A separate press release said over 24.51 lakh people in the State have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.49 lakh got their second shot also as of April 16.

According to the Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao, the positivity rate doubled in the past 15 days.

The positivity rate which was 1.63 per cent in March doubled to 3.52 per cent in April, he said.

He said recently about 20 people came from Maharashtra to a Telangana-bordering district in the last week of March.

They and 30 other people in the district celebrated a festival.

Later, five of them tested positive.

After the health official started tracing their contacts, as many as 433 people were found to have been infected, Rao told reporters.

The official said 116 government hospitals, including five COVID-19-dedicated ones in the city and over 1,900 private hospitals with more than 10 beds in the state are permitted to offer treatment.

Rao said there is no shortage of medicines, hospital beds, ventilators and oxygen.

Asymptomatic patients and people with mild symptoms should not be administered Remdesivir injection as per guidelines, he said.

He said barring about 15 corporate hospitals, there was no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients.

