Over 24K COVID cases in Delhi, highest single-day surge; 167 deaths

Delhi on Saturday reported 24,375 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.

The city also reported 167 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date, while the positivity rate shot up to 24.56 per cent, also the highest so far.

A day ago, 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths were reported in the city.

Amid escalating coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the pandemic situation in the city has become ''very serious and worrisome'', with oxygen stock, and Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply.

He said the number of beds are also running out fast and the Delhi government is trying to escalate beds on a large scale in the coming days.

''The cases of COVID-19 are rising fast in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, around 24,000 fresh cases have been reported. Within a day, the number has gone up from around 19,500 to around 24,000. So, the situation is very serious and worrisome,'' Kejriwal said.

This is the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, visited the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital on Saturday.

''Inspected the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital. Instructed the hospital authorities to ensure no patient should face any inconvenience and there shouldn't be any shortage of medical facilities,'' tweeted Sisodia, who is also the ''nodal minister'' for COVID-19 management in Delhi.

Jain also tweeted that he ''convened a meeting of all HODs of GTB hospital with Dy CM @msisodia ji''. ''The 1500 bedded hospital is the 2nd largest covid dedicated facility, working day & night to treat the patients. We have directed to take cognisance of manpower, ICU beds & crowd management amidst the surge,'' he said in the tweet.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,27,998. The death toll stands at 11,960, according to the latest bulletin.

A total of 99,230 tests, including 69,206 RT-PCR tests and 30,024 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, over 7.46 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added. The number of active cases in the city increased to 69,799 from 61,005 the day before, the bulletin stated.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 32,156 from 29,705 on Friday, while that of containment zones mounted to 11,235 from 9,929 the day before, it said.

