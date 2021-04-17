Left Menu

Several COVID-19 vaccination centres in Agra report shortage of jabs

PTI | Agra | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:35 IST
Several COVID-19 vaccination centres in Agra report shortage of jabs

Shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at several vaccination centres in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh forced people to return home without a jab on Saturday.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra said the vaccination drive would resume on Monday as 15,000 doses are expected to arrive by Sunday.

There are about 199 health centres in Agra district where the vaccination drive is going on.

Dr Jitendra Lawania, the head of Community Health Centre (CHC) at Achhnera, said, ''Due to unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines at the centre, the vaccination drive was affected. We are expecting to resume the drive by Monday.'' The Medical Officer at Urban Primary Health Centre in Vijay Nagar Colony in Agra also said vaccines were unavailable at the centre.

A resident of Keetham village claimed that he went to the vaccination centre in Achhnera along with his 65-year-old father, but had to return home without the jab due to unavailability of vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.Rohit credited his teams bowling u...

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...

Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins

Spanish right back Pol Lirola grabbed his second goal during injury time as Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home on Saturday to maintain its push for a Europa League place next season.Rennes won 3-0 at midtable Angers in the early French leag...

Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

President Joe Biden has taken his first swing at a presidential pastime golf.Biden, once an avid golfer, played Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club, not far from his Delaware home where he was spending the weekend. It was his first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021