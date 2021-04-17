Several COVID-19 vaccination centres in Agra report shortage of jabs

Shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at several vaccination centres in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh forced people to return home without a jab on Saturday.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra said the vaccination drive would resume on Monday as 15,000 doses are expected to arrive by Sunday.

There are about 199 health centres in Agra district where the vaccination drive is going on.

Dr Jitendra Lawania, the head of Community Health Centre (CHC) at Achhnera, said, ''Due to unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines at the centre, the vaccination drive was affected. We are expecting to resume the drive by Monday.'' The Medical Officer at Urban Primary Health Centre in Vijay Nagar Colony in Agra also said vaccines were unavailable at the centre.

A resident of Keetham village claimed that he went to the vaccination centre in Achhnera along with his 65-year-old father, but had to return home without the jab due to unavailability of vaccines.

