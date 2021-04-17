Pune's COVID-19 tally rises by 12,836, death toll by 100

The COVID-19 tally in Pune district rose by 12,836 in the last 24 hours to touch 7,09,769, an official said on Saturday.

The day also saw 100 deaths, taking the toll to 11,312, while 5,609 people were discharged post recovery, he added.

Of the new cases, 6,006 are in Pune city, which now has a count of 3,60,803, and 2,982 were in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking its tally to 1,80,916.

The caseload in the district's rural and cantonment areas is 1,68,050, he added.

