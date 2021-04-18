Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:59 IST
Yakshagana Academy president M A Hegde dead
Karnataka Yakshagana Academy president, scholar and author M A Hegde died in Bengaluru early on Sunday.

He was 73.

Hegde is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Hegde breathed his last while being taken to a hospital in the morning after developing breathing difficulties caused by coronavirus infection.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on April 13 and was in home isolation, sources said.

Hegde, who was a gifted Yakshagana stage artiste, had written over 15 Yakshagana prasangas (scripts) including 'Dharma Durantha', 'Seetha Viyoga', 'Jagruti',' Trishanku Charitre' and 'Sabarimale Ayyappan.' He had also written books on the issues of Alankara Tatwa, Indian philosophy and Brahmasutra.

He was a Sanskrit scholar and had edited Yakshagana prasanga 'Aadi Parva.' Hegde also served as a lecturer in Kadasiddeshwara Arts College and PP Jabin College, Hubballi.

He had also served in the capacity of Sanskrit lecturer later.

He was a native of Mandikoppa near Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district and retired as the principal of a college in Siddapura.

His last public programme was a Yakshagana workshop held at the St. Aloysius College here on April 10.

