Left Menu

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny call for protests on April 21

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:35 IST
Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny call for protests on April 21
Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with proper medical care for acute leg and back pain. Image Credit: Flickr

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Sunday they planned to stage what they have predicted would be the largest street protests in modern Russian history on April 21 to draw attention to Navalny's deteriorating health.

Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with proper medical care for acute leg and back pain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 COVID isolation coaches ready at Delhi's Shakur Basti station, around 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar: Northern Railway GM.

50 COVID isolation coaches ready at Delhis Shakur Basti station, around 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar Northern Railway GM....

Military officials: Fighting rages in two Yemeni provinces

Fighting between forces of Yemens internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels raged in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, killing at least 70 fighters on both sides, officials said Sunday.The increase in violence came over the pas...

Over 1.6 lakh challans issued for unauthorised parking in south Delhi from Jan-March

More than 1.63 lakh vehicles were prosecuted for unauthorised parking and 15,926 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes in the posh areas of south Delhi in the first three months of 2021, the traffic police said on Sunday. As any as 61,...

Post-poll violence in Bengal's Dabgram-Phulbari seat

Post-poll violence has allegedly taken place in Dabgram-Phulbari assembly constituency in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, with both the TMC and the BJP claiming that its members were attacked by activists of the rival party.The alleged in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021