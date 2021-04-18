Left Menu

6 mths' transition time allowed for access to 8 medical devices while implementing regulatory order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:04 IST
6 mths' transition time allowed for access to 8 medical devices while implementing regulatory order

The health ministry has decided that an application for a licence to import or manufacture eight listed medical devices by anyone already importing or manufacturing those be deemed valid for six months to ensure continued access to these equipment while the new regulatory order under the Medical Device Rules (MDR), 2017 gets implemented.

The ministry had earlier notified the medical items -- all implantable medical devices, CT scan equipment, MRI equipment, defibrillators, PET equipment, dialysis machines, X-ray machines and bone marrow cell separators -- to be regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which was to come into effect from April 1 under the Medical Devices Rules (MDR) 2017.

The ministry has approved a transition time of six months to implement the provisions of the MDR, 2017, according to which the importers and manufacturers are required to take an import or manufacturing licence from the Central Licensing Authority or a State Licensing Authority for the import or manufacture of the eight medical devices with effect from April.

''In order to ensure supply chain continuity and access to these medical devices, while implementing a smooth transition into the new regulatory regime, the health ministry has now decided that in case an existing importer or manufacturer, who is already importing or manufacturing any of these devices, has submitted an application to the Central Licensing Authority or State Licensing Authority for the grant of an import or manufacturing licence..., the said application shall be deemed valid and the importer or manufacturer can continue to import or manufacture the said device(s) up to six months from the issue of this order or till the time the Central Licensing Authority or State Licensing Authority takes a decision on the said application...,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google to introduce new feature, linking to highlighted text on webpage

Search engine Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension- Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier. According to The Verge, first launched as a browser...

COVID-19 effect: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from Tuesday to May 3

Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.They said the Hong Kong government has also suspended flights to and ...

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...

Lingaraj Temple shut; Covid-negative report, vax certificate must for entering Puri temple

The famed Lingaraj Temple was declared closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Sunday after several servitors were found to be COVID-positive.In an order, the civic body said that it will, however, ensure that the shrine of L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021