Congress Fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozpur for LS Polls

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:41 IST
The Congress on Tuesday announced former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya as its candidate from the Ferozpur Lok Sabha seat.

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Sher Singh Ghubaya as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Ferozpur parliamentary constituency of Punjab, said the party.

Ghubaya became MP in 2009 and 2014 on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.

He had represented the Jalalabad assembly seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha as well when he was with the Akali Dal.

Following the announcement of his candidature, Ghubaya thanked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and party leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Ghubaya is pitted against AAP's Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Shiromani Akali Dal's Nardev Singh Bobby Mann.

The BSP has fielded Surinder Kamboj, the father of Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj. The BJP is yet to name its nominee for this seat.

The Ferozpur seat is currently represented by Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has decided not to contest this time.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

