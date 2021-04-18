Left Menu

Odisha plans to increase beds in COVID hospitals by 4 to 5 fold: Official

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Sunday decided to increase the number of beds by four to five times in COVID hospitals in view of spiralling coronavirus cases in the state and formed several expert teams to monitor these facilities, an official said.

Currently, 6,905 beds are available in 48 COVID hospitals across the state, he said.

As the number of active cases crossed the 20,000-mark, the government has asked the district administrations to revive the facilities where coronavirus patients were treated last year and to strengthen overall infrastructure for the COVID management, he said.

''The number of beds in hospitals will be increased by 4 to 5 fold,'' Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra told reporters here.

Apart from dedicated hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients, the state has 178 COVID Care Centres and 17,647 temporary facilities.

Mishra, however, said that it is not possible to increase the number of beds in intensive care units immediately, though the authorities of all the facilities have been asked to add ICUs.

The government has also decided to increase beds with the availability of oxygen so that COVID patients in critical condition can be admitted to ICUs, he said.

''Presently, 25 per cent COVID patients are admitted to the general beds and 60 per cent are in ICUs. Of 248 beds with ventilator support, 45 were occupied till Saturday,'' he said.

There is ''no crisis'' in the availability of hospital beds in the state as of now, Mishra said, adding that more than 400 ventilators have also been kept ready and will be engaged if needed.

Meanwhile, the government constituted several expert teams to monitor COVID facilities across the state.

These teams have been assigned to visit the dedicated facilities and oversee the COVID management there, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

