Mexico reports 1,506 new cases of COVID-19, 111 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 111 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,305,602 infections and 212,339 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

