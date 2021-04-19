PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 1130 am on Monday, officials said. Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with the emerging pandemic situation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 11:30 am on Monday, officials said. The meeting comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centre's intervention. Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with the emerging pandemic situation. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Remdesivir
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Modi
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaks to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaking to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
COVID-19: Gujarat govt orders 3 lakh Remdesivir injections
MP govt to procure Remdesivir injections for poor patients: CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Prakash Purab