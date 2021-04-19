Russia, Hualan Biological Bacterin agree on production of Sputnik V in China

Russia, Hualan Biological Bacterin agree on production of Sputnik V in ChinaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:31 IST
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had agreed with Hualan Biological Bacterin to produce more than 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in China.
RDIF said the two sides were committed to a long-term partnership in vaccine production.
