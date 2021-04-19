Left Menu

Australia looks to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout to over-50s

Australia plans to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to people over 50 after advising under-50s not to get the AstraZeneca jab due to blood clot concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. State leaders agreed to bring forward vaccinating over-50s, going beyond frontline workers, the elderly, the disabled, and people with underlying medical conditions, at a national cabinet meeting, with formal approval due on Thursday, Morrison said in a statement.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:28 IST
Australia looks to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout to over-50s
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia plans to accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to people over 50 after advising under-50s not to get the AstraZeneca jab due to blood clot concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

State leaders agreed to bring forward vaccinating over-50s, going beyond frontline workers, the elderly, the disabled, and people with underlying medical conditions, at a national cabinet meeting, with formal approval due on Thursday, Morrison said in a statement. They also agreed to set up mass inoculation sites as vaccine supplies increase.

Australia's vaccine rollout has stalled due to supply hold-ups in Europe and concerns about blood clots tied to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Australia has banked on for most of its supply. So far 1.59 million shots have been given in a population of 25 million.

The country has expanded orders of the Moderna and Pfizer shots for younger people, but those batches are only due to arrive in the fourth quarter. Morrison has said even if people are vaccinated he will not rush to open the country's border, defying calls from state premiers urging him to ease travel curbs.

"Right now in Australia, we are living in a way that the rest of the world is not. Vaccination will be an important mechanism to ensure that remains the case," Morrison told reporters ahead of the national cabinet meeting. "But I must stress this also, the international borders are also an incredibly important protection for Australians and I'm not about to relax those restrictions lightly," he said.

So far, Australia only has a travel bubble with New Zealand, which reopened its border to visitors from across the Tasman Sea on Monday. "I don't agree with comments made last week to say that even if the vaccine's rolled out to the population, that we still can't travel. I don't buy that," New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian said ahead of the national cabinet meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises against dollar at start of data-heavy week

The pound rose to hit a two-week high against the dollar on Monday at the start of a data-heavy week that is expected to provide more evidence that Britains economy is rebounding from its deepest recession in 300 years.The pound had a stron...

European soccer club shares jump after Super League announcement

Shares in Italian soccer club Juventus and Englands Manchester United jumped on Monday after they and 10 other top European clubs announced the formation of a breakaway Super League.Juventus share price surged over 12 as shareholders welcom...

WRAPUP 1-Danske CEO exits over Dutch ABN money laundering inquiry

Danske Banks chief executive Chris Vogelzang, who was hired to help it recover from a multi-billion dollar money laundering scandal, resigned on Monday after Dutch authorities labelled him as a suspect in a separate case at ABN Amro. Vogelz...

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. SII, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021