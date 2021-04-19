U’khand: 25 Paramartha Niketan employees test CCOVID-19 positive

U’khand: 25 Paramartha Niketan employees test CCOVID-19 positivePTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:09 IST
Twenty-five employees of the Paramartha Niketan here have tested positive for CoVID-191, prompting authorities to seal the precincts of the ashram and the adjoining market and declaring them as a containment zone.
Those who have tested positive for the disease are asymptomatic, Yamkeshwar Sub-District Magistrate Sandeep said.
As the ashram is located in an area frequented by tourists, RT-PCR tests are being conducted constantly in the Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula areas, he said.
