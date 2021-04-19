Left Menu

Austria will only use Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval, Kurz says

However, scientists said it was almost 92% effective in fighting COVID-19, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet medical journal in February. Many European officials still have concerns about Russia's intentions in exporting it to dozens of countries when it has yet to vaccinate most of its own population.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:19 IST
Austria will only use Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval, Kurz says

Austria will only use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once the European Medicines Agency has approved it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, amid growing public frustration with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations. Austria has been in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of the vaccine, and Kurz said on March 31 the order would probably be placed the following week. However, that order has yet to be announced.

Kurz had recently avoided saying whether his country would await EMA approval of the vaccine, which has been used in the European Union only by Hungary so far. EMA has launched a rolling review of Sputnik V. "We hope it will quickly be approved by EMA as every extra vaccine dose helps us save lives," Kurz said in a statement, adding that his conservatives and their coalition partner, the Greens, had agreed to make the order. A Kurz spokesman confirmed that meant it would only be used after EMA's approval.

The efficacy of the two-shot Sputnik V vaccine was initially greeted with scepticism by some Western scientists after Russia approved it in August last year without waiting for the results of full clinical trials. However, scientists said it was almost 92% effective in fighting COVID-19, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet medical journal in February.

Many European officials still have concerns about Russia's intentions in exporting it to dozens of countries when it has yet to vaccinate most of its own population. Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered Sputnik V and only Hungary has used it. The issue is so controversial in Slovakia that it sparked a political crisis that prompted Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi lockdown: What is allowed and what is not

Following are the details of what will be allowed during the lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26, 2021 1. Who are exempted Officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs, on producti...

Mohit Behl, Nitish Behl transform digital landscape in India

New Delhi India, April 19 ANIThePRTree Engineering graduates from Punjab, Mohit and Nitish Behl meet the increasing demand for digital marketing services via their company JMD Digital Inc. By effective brand analysis, they suggest tactics t...

UK rejects U.N. criticism of race review

Britain rejected criticism from UN human rights experts over its review into race inequality, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying their conclusions misrepresented the findings of the report.Our view is that this report ...

Huawei: Optimizing portfolio to boost business resilience and navigate a challenging environment

SHENZHEN, China, and NEW DELHI, April 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- Huawei held its 18th Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen recently. More than 400 guests, including industry and financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021