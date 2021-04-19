Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab extends night curfew extended by 1 hr; bars, cinemas, gyms shut

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:04 IST
COVID-19: Punjab extends night curfew extended by 1 hr; bars, cinemas, gyms shut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Monday announced stricter curbs, including the extension of night curfew by an hour and closure of bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centers, and sports complexes in the state till April 30.

The fresh restrictions will come into effect from Tuesday, officials said, adding that curfew timings will now be from 8 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier 9 pm to 5 am.

The new restrictions, which also include the closure of all malls, shops, and markets on Sundays, coupled with the ones imposed earlier, will remain in effect till April 30, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said after a COVID review meeting here.

Restaurants and hotels will remain open but only for takeaway and home delivery from Monday to Saturday.

Gatherings of more than 20 people, including weddings and cremations, have also been banned across the state. Prior approval of the district administration is needed for all gatherings of more than 10 persons, except for cremation, a government statement said here.

Rates for RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively (with additional charges for home collection), in a bid to promote increased testing, it said.

The chief minister also ordered that people flying into Punjab should have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. Otherwise, they would have to undergo RAT testing at the airports.

He also instructed that people who have attended large gatherings anywhere (religious/ political/social) be mandatorily home-quarantined for five days and tested as per existing protocols.

The chief minister directed the transport department to restrict the number of passengers in buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws to 50 percent of the vehicle's capacity.

Mohali district, along with the rest of the tri-city, will remain under complete lockdown on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami, to avoid gatherings amid surging COVID-19 cases in the region, Singh said.

The tri-city region refers to Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali.

The chief minister said he has received a request from the Chandigarh UT adviser for a lockdown in Mohali, as part of a lockdown in the entire tri-city area, and necessary notification would be issued accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GJC seeks postponement of mandatory hallmarking to June 2022 due to COVID, lack of infra

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council GJC has urged the government to extend the deadline for implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to June 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of infrastructure.In a let...

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in COVID-19 infections there.India is enduring a second wave of the virus...

Ahmedabad procures 1000 oxygen cylinders to add more beds for COVID-19 patients

The Ahmedabad civic body has procured 1,000 oxygen cylinders from Kutch district in Gujarat to add more oxygen beds in the city in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday.To cope up with the shortage of medical oxygen ...

Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was stretched to its limits...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021