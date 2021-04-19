Left Menu

Delhi traders welcome 6-day lockdown -- 'much-needed step' to contain spread of coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:36 IST
Delhi traders welcome 6-day lockdown -- 'much-needed step' to contain spread of coronavirus

Traders' associations in Delhi on Monday welcomed the six-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections rampaging through the city.

''The lockdown imposed by the Delhi government in consultation with the Lieutenant Governor is welcome. It was a much-needed step to break the chain of infection,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

He urged the LG and the chief minister to divide Delhi into five zones -- Central, East, West, North and South -- and appoint nodal officers to collaborate with CAIT leaders to smoothen the supply of essential goods to people.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the government took “a very balanced decision”.

“Over the past few days, we consulted all the traders of Delhi and 90 per cent of them agreed that there should be a lockdown of five to seven days in Delhi,” he said in a statement.

The biggest advantage of a short lockdown would be that workers and labourers in shops and factories would not have to return to their villages like last year, Goyal said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, saying it was a necessary step to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was “stretched to its limits”.

“The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen,” Kejriwal said. Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily in the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chad's army says 300 rebels killed as capital is on alert

Chads military claimed that it has killed some 300 rebels advancing on the capital, NDjamena, as the government on Monday deployed tanks and other armed vehicles in the citys streets.The death toll given on state television and radio by arm...

Ex-village head killed, 7 injured in clash between rival groups in UP

A former village head was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between two groups in the Bhojipura area here, police said on Monday.Superintendent of Police city Ravindra Kumar said the incident took place in Viviapur village on ...

WRAPUP 2-Hunger-striking Navalny transferred to Russian prison hospital

Russias main opposition leader Alexei Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital, the prison service and his lawyer said on Monday, 20 days into a hunger strike that has brought international warnings of consequences should he die in jail...

Ramesh Pokhriyal virtually addresses annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank virtually addressed the annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak today. A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral program attended the convocation cere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021