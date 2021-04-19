Left Menu

COVID-19: Oxygen demand higher in 2nd wave, ventilator requirement lower, say experts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:32 IST
COVID-19: Oxygen demand higher in 2nd wave, ventilator requirement lower, say experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Top medical experts in the government on Monday said oxygen demand is higher in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the first, while the ventilator requirement is lower.

According to data from hospitalised patients during the first and second wave, requirement of oxygen is higher in the second wave at 54.5 per cent as compared to the first wave at 41.1 per cent, while demand of mechanical ventilation is lower in the second wave at 27.8 per cent in comparison to the first at 37.3 per cent.

On why oxygen requirement is higher this time, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said, ''It could be explained by the fact that there has been a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, creating panic among people to get admitted to hospitals and therefore, the oxygen requirement suddenly shot up, which is one reason. But this is limited data from hospital settings and more will have to be looked at.'' Oxygen continues to remain an important tool in the management of COVID-19 disease, he said as he stressed on rationalised utilisation of oxygen and ensuring there is no wastage.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said remdesivir must be used on hospitalised patients in moderate stages of illness and it is not to be used in home settings.

The Centre on Sunday had banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries in view of shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

In a communication to all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the central government-constituted Empowered Group-II reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives.

Accordingly, the EG-II has recommended to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers from April 22 till further orders, with exceptions of nine specified industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Final decision on three Euro 2020 host cities to be taken on April 23

UEFA will take a final call on the status of Munich, Bilbao and Dublin as host cities for the 2020 European Championship on Friday after the venues could not guarantee spectator attendance, European soccers governing body said on Monday. Ea...

Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series 'Ramyug'

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday announced their new series Ramyug, directed by Hum Tum fame Kunal Kohli. The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchans voice and tabla...

Centre, state failed in migrant workers crisis in COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said that the Centre and AAP government miserably failed to think about migrant workers during the 2020 lockdown and lessons are required to be learnt from it as daily wagers are again going to face the grim real...

South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year

The South African governments compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand 17.5 million in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament. The Afric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021