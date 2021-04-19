Left Menu

Delhi govt sets up panel to ensure rational use of oxygen for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:17 IST
Delhi govt sets up panel to ensure rational use of oxygen for COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

The Delhi government on Monday set up a committee to ensure ''rational'' use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to an official order.

Hospitals in the city have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

The order issued by the Health Department stated the 'Oxygen Audit Committee' will identify areas of wasteful consumption.

It will ''ensure that the use of oxygen for management of COVID-19 patients is rational and according to prescribed treatment protocols'', the order read.

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it stated.

''In such a situation, it is necessary that the stocks of oxygen and its consumption is closely managed and rationalised.'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on SUnday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an ''emergency''. He also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

On Monday, Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in corona virus cases and the city's health system being stretched to its limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery after the latter admitted to AIIMS Delhi. Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery, the P...

Congo begins COVID-19 vaccinations after delay over safety concerns

The Democratic Republic of Congo launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday after a more than one-month delay because of concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccines safety. Congo received 1.7 million doses from the COVAX vaccine-shari...

Physical attendance of officers of level of Under Secretary and below to be restricted to 50 per cent: Personnel Ministry guidelines.

Physical attendance of officers of level of Under Secretary and below to be restricted to 50 per cent Personnel Ministry guidelines....

Spain does not support soccer Super League, government says

Spains government does not support the creation of a breakaway soccer Super League, it said on Monday, after the countrys sports minister held meetings with the heads of the main associations and clubs involved.The government said all parti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021