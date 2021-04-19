Left Menu

South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year

The South African government's compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand ($17.5 million) in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:26 IST
South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The South African government's compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand ($17.5 million) in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament. The African country hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of infections and deaths told vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer it would set up the fund during negotiations to buy shots.

"A contingent liability of approximately R250 million for the first year would be provided for compensation of vaccine injury in a COVID-19 Vaccine NFC (no-fault compensation) Fund," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in written replies to a lawmaker. Mkhize said the potential cost was based on an estimate of between 800 and 2,000 successful claims and included the administrative costs of the fund. He said a committee of experts would develop a vaccine injury table to assess compensation applications.

The minister said last week that the government had agreed to fully indemnify J&J and Pfizer against third-party claims and that vaccine manufacturers had made "difficult and sometimes unreasonable" demands during negotiations including non-refundable downpayments. A J&J spokeswoman said on Monday that the company was still in talks with the South African government and was committed to making its vaccine available at a not-for-profit price.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday but told Reuters last week it sought indemnity and liability protections in all its agreements, consistent with local laws. J&J and Pfizer will supply South Africa with a combined 61 million vaccine doses, helping to ramp up immunisations after a slow start.

To date, South Africa has vaccinated roughly 290,000 health workers with J&J's one-dose vaccine in a research study, but last week it paused the study while regulators interrogate a possible link between J&J's vaccine and rare cases of blood clots. The government expects the first commercial batch of J&J doses later this month and doses of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine next month.

Between the J&J and Pfizer deals, South Africa has secured enough vaccines for 46 million of its roughly 60 million people. In the 2021 budget presented in February, the government said it could spend up to 19.3 billion rand over three fiscal years on its vaccination programme.

($1 = 14.2289 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery after the latter admitted to AIIMS Delhi. Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery, the P...

Congo begins COVID-19 vaccinations after delay over safety concerns

The Democratic Republic of Congo launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday after a more than one-month delay because of concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccines safety. Congo received 1.7 million doses from the COVAX vaccine-shari...

Physical attendance of officers of level of Under Secretary and below to be restricted to 50 per cent: Personnel Ministry guidelines.

Physical attendance of officers of level of Under Secretary and below to be restricted to 50 per cent Personnel Ministry guidelines....

Spain does not support soccer Super League, government says

Spains government does not support the creation of a breakaway soccer Super League, it said on Monday, after the countrys sports minister held meetings with the heads of the main associations and clubs involved.The government said all parti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021