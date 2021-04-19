Left Menu

Britain adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid 103 new variant cases in UK

Britain on Monday added India to its COVID-19 travel red list, which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country.Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move in the House of Commons as he revealed that 103 cases of the so-called Indian variant had been identified in the UK, of which the vast majority have links to international travel.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:55 IST
Britain adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid 103 new variant cases in UK

Britain on Monday added India to its COVID-19 travel ''red list'', which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move in the House of Commons as he revealed that 103 cases of the so-called Indian variant had been identified in the UK, of which the ''vast majority have links to international travel''. He said that samples of that variant have been analysed to see if the new variant has any ''concerning characteristics'', such as greater transmissibility or resistance to treatments and vaccines.

''After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we've made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list,'' the minister told MPs.

''This means anyone who is not a UK or Irish citizen... cannot enter the UK if they have been in India in the previous 10 days,'' he said.

The new rules, which Hancock said has not been taken “lightly”, will come into force from Friday.

The move came hours after Downing Street had announced the cancellation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India next week due to a spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Earlier, when asked if India would be added to the travel “red list”, Johnson said that was ''very much a matter for the independent UK Health Security Agency – they will have to take that decision''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

Britain will add India to its travel red-list on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.Weve made the difficult but vital decision to add India ...

Persons with Disabilities and pregnant women employees to be exempted from attending office: Personnel Ministry amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Persons with Disabilities and pregnant women employees to be exempted from attending office Personnel Ministry amid surge in COVID-19 cases....

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery after the latter admitted to AIIMS Delhi. Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery, the P...

Congo begins COVID-19 vaccinations after delay over safety concerns

The Democratic Republic of Congo launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday after a more than one-month delay because of concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccines safety. Congo received 1.7 million doses from the COVAX vaccine-shari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021