Italy reports 316 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 8,864 new cases
Italy reported 316 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,864 from 12,694. Italy has registered 117,243 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:37 IST
Italy has registered 117,243 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.
Italy has registered 117,243 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.88 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,742 on Monday, slightly up from 23,648 a day earlier.
There were 141 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 163 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,244 from a previous 3,311. Some 146,728 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 230,116, the health ministry said.
